Sibangalizwe Has Stopped ZANU-PF From Holding Joshua Nkomo All-Night

Sibangalizwe further announced that ZAPU would not be fielding a presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections, in order to focus its resources on parliamentary candidates in Matebeleland and Midlands provinces.

He encouraged supporters to vote for non-corrupt and non-violent candidates, while urging the party’s polling agents to safeguard ballot boxes diligently. He said:

On MPs and councillors, please vote for our candidates but for the presidential candidate use your discretion to vote for a candidate who is not a thief and murderer. We also do not want our youths to be given drugs and engage in violence.

He also appealed to the party’s supporters not to engage in violence or drug use. He also implored the party’s polling agents to protect the ballot boxes vigilantly, likening the task to guarding a corpse. Although the party does not currently have the financial means to pay its agents, Nkomo assured them that they would be paid as soon as possible. The rally was attended by various party supporters and candidates from all over the country.

