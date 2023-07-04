Bulawayo Chiefs Appoint Joseph Sibindi As Assistant Coach

Bulawayo Chiefs Appoint Joseph Sibindi As Assistant Coach7 minutes ago
Bulawayo Chiefs, a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League team, have announced the appointment of Joseph Sibindi as their senior team assistant coach.
In a Twitter post seen by Pindula News, the team expressed their excitement in welcoming Sibindi, who comes in as an assistant to coach Lizwe Sweswe. Sibindi will be joining the team in preparation for their upcoming matches. Read the tweet:
𝐼𝑛 𝑓𝑢𝑙𝑓𝑖𝑙𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝐶𝑙𝑢𝑏 𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑟𝑒𝑔𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠, 𝑤𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑟𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑒𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑎𝑛𝑛𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑤𝑒 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝐽𝑜𝑠𝑒𝑝ℎ 𝑆𝑖𝑏𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑖 𝑎𝑠 𝐴𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑐𝑜𝑎𝑐ℎ 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑆𝑒𝑛𝑖𝑜𝑟 𝑇𝑒𝑎𝑚. 𝐶𝑜𝑎𝑐ℎ 𝑆𝑖𝑏𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑖 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑠 𝑖𝑛 𝑎𝑠 𝑎𝑛 𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝐶𝑜𝑎𝑐ℎ 𝐿𝑖𝑧𝑤𝑒 𝑆𝑤𝑒𝑠𝑤𝑒, 𝑤ℎ𝑜 𝑟𝑒𝑚𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑠 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝐻𝑒𝑎𝑑 𝐶𝑜𝑎𝑐ℎ. 𝑊𝑒𝑙𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒, 𝐶𝑜𝑎𝑐ℎ 𝑆𝑖𝑏𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑖!Feedback
Joseph Sibindi has previously served as a coach in the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League. He had a short stint with the now-defunct Bantu Rovers and, in the previous year, led Tsholotsho, a former top-flight team, to a commendable second-place finish in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League.
The appointment marks Sibindi’s second tenure at Bulawayo Chiefs. In 2019, he was appointed as the team’s head coach in compliance with Zifa’s standardisation of coaches. The club had applied to Zifa to have Thulani Sibanda exempted and allowed to coach while waiting to go into the next Caf A Licence class. But later decided to bring Sibindi, who is also a sports science lecturer at a local university. Sibindi was taking over from Garthly Chipuka at the time of his appointment.
More Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals