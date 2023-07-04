Bulawayo Chiefs Appoint Joseph Sibindi As Assistant Coach

Joseph Sibindi has previously served as a coach in the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League. He had a short stint with the now-defunct Bantu Rovers and, in the previous year, led Tsholotsho, a former top-flight team, to a commendable second-place finish in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League.

The appointment marks Sibindi’s second tenure at Bulawayo Chiefs. In 2019, he was appointed as the team’s head coach in compliance with Zifa’s standardisation of coaches. The club had applied to Zifa to have Thulani Sibanda exempted and allowed to coach while waiting to go into the next Caf A Licence class. But later decided to bring Sibindi, who is also a sports science lecturer at a local university. Sibindi was taking over from Garthly Chipuka at the time of his appointment.

