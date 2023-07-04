ZESA Has Announced The End Of Load-shedding In Zimbabwe

7 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has announced the end of load-shedding, saying the country is now able to produce enough electricity from its power plants with minimal imports to meet demand by domestic and industrial consumers.

ZESA says the improved power generation capacity has drastically reduced load-shedding across the country and excited the productive sector, which is now able to plan operational schedules and guarantee smooth industry outcomes.

The power utility says the successful implementation and completion of Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 expansion projects, coupled with the establishment of solar parks by Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and improved output from Kariba Hydro-Power Station, has recently pushed total domestic generation capacity above 1,500MW, which is a significant improvement as compared to less than 600MW in March this year.

