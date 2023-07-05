BREAKING: ZAOGA Founder Bishop Ezekiel Guti Has Died

Guti was a holder of various degrees, including a PhD in Religion. Guti has preached and taught in numerous countries, established Bible schools and orphanages, and founded multiple ministries and fellowships. He oversaw over 5,000 pastors and evangelists worldwide and is known for performing miracles.

Guti was also involved in philanthropic work, including the funding of children’s homes, orphanages, and health service centres. He wrote several books on Christian life and ministry, including A Wise Man, Prayer of a Righteous Man, and The Book of Remembrance.

Guti is survived by his wife, Eunor Guti, who is also a religious leader in their church. The couple had a child together, Ezekiel Junior Guti, who was also an evangelist in their ministry but passed away in 2018.

The church he founded has grown to become a big empire operating in 106 countries worldwide. In 2010, ZAOGA FIFMI celebrated its 50th anniversary, where Guti addressed a crowd of over 50,000 believers in Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

