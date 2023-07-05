Near Miss: Zimbabwe Chevrons Fail To Qualify For Cricket World Cup

5 minutes ago

Zimbabwe’s senior men’s cricket team, the Chevrons, has failed to qualify for the World Cup despite topping the log standings in their qualifier group for some time.

During their last two Super Six matches, Zimbabwe needed two points to qualify for the Cricket World Cup, but they squandered both opportunities against an International Cricket Council full member and an associate side, just like in 2018.

In the recent match against Scotland, Zimbabwe needed to win, but they were bundled out for 41.1 overs, with Ryan Burl (83) and Wessley Madhevere (40) being the only batsmen to put up a fight. The team’s captain, Craig Ervine, expressed his disappointment after the match. He said:

