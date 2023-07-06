Bulawayo Woman Loses US$14 000 To Lone Robber In Broad Daylight

The woman had just withdrawn the money at around 11.40 AM when the suspect followed her and attacked her.

Her car was parked her car along Fife Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue in the city centre.

ZRP spokesperson in Bulawayo Province Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the robbery incident to Chronicle, adding that investigations are underway. He said:

The complainant had gone to collect the money at Access Forex Finance Bureau de Change at around 11.40 am on behalf of her employer. After collecting the money, the victim went to her car where she put the cash inside a food plastic container and wrapped it in plastic paper… The suspect got into the victim’s car using the rear passenger door. While inside, the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded money. When the victim tried to resist, the suspect stabbed her once on the left palm, and once on the left thigh before he took the money, and an iPhone 11 cellphone and fled from the scene.

Insp Ncube urged members of the public and companies to always provide security when handling large sums of money.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment