International Commission Of Jurists Condemns Attack On Zimbabwean Lawyer

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) Africa has condemned the attack on Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Obey Shava by unknown assailants in Harare on Wednesday evening.
In a statement posted on Twitter, ICJ Africa said it was not a coincidence that the attack occurred a few days after the High Court acquitted opposition political activists Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Chimbiri, who were represented by Shava. The ICJ Africa said:
ICJ is deeply concerned about the vicious attack on Zimbabwean lawyer Obey Shava who represented [Joana Mamombe] and [Cecelia Chimbiri] after their abduction and torture, sexual assault and torture.Feedback
That this attack follows during the same week that Joana and Cecilia were acquitted of criminal charges alleging that they lied about the abduction, torture, sexual assault does not appear to be coincidental.
A reminder of the UN Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers Article 18: Lawyers shall not be identified with their clients or their clients’ causes as a result of discharging their functions.
ZimLive reported that the incident took place outside Selborne Routledge Primary School shortly after 7 PM.
Advocate Thabani Mpofu, who was briefed on the attack, said Shava “was viciously attacked this evening by four men who broke his legs and left him battling for his life.”
A vendor who witnessed the attack told ZimLive that Shava was attacked by at least four men driving in a green Mercedes Benz sedan and a Toyota GD6.
ICJ is a global organization dedicated to promoting and protecting human rights, the rule of law, and the independence of the judiciary. The ICJ has sections and offices in various regions, including Africa.
More: Pindula News
