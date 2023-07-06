International Commission Of Jurists Condemns Attack On Zimbabwean Lawyer

That this attack follows during the same week that Joana and Cecilia were acquitted of criminal charges alleging that they lied about the abduction, torture, sexual assault does not appear to be coincidental.

A reminder of the UN Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers Article 18: Lawyers shall not be identified with their clients or their clients’ causes as a result of discharging their functions.

ZimLive reported that the incident took place outside Selborne Routledge Primary School shortly after 7 PM.

Advocate Thabani Mpofu, who was briefed on the attack, said Shava “was viciously attacked this evening by four men who broke his legs and left him battling for his life.”

A vendor who witnessed the attack told ZimLive that Shava was attacked by at least four men driving in a green Mercedes Benz sedan and a Toyota GD6.

