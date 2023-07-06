Khama Billiat, Kaizer Chiefs Talks On New Contract Ongoing

I don’t know that [Billiat is refusing to accept a reduced package]. Khama is negotiating a new contract with the club [since] his contract has expired. It’s not a salary cut [that’s being negotiated]. A salary cut happens when somebody is earning so much and the employer cuts his salary. With Khama, there’s no salary cut because the negotiations are still about the new contract. How can you cut the salary of a person who doesn’t have a contract? The negotiations are ongoing and we hope he stays but we don’t know what will come out of the negotiations at the end of the day.

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly offered Billiat a new one-year deal on condition that his previous package is scaled down.

Billiat, who turns 33 in August, is believed to have turned the offer down, hoping to get a team that would match his salary expectations in North Africa or Saudi Arabia.

Last week Kaizer Chiefs offered fellow veterans in goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and defender Sifiso Hlanti new one-year contracts on reduced terms.

Despite the uncertainty, Billiat has been turning up for training at Chiefs.

