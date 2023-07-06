Police Ban Chamisa's Rally In Chiredzi

Posting on Twitter, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the ban will not stop them from “winning the hearts and minds of Zimbabweans.” She said:

Our mass rural penetration movement and ‘Get out to Vote’ campaign in Chiredzi and Chikombezi have shocked ZANU PF. Nothing can stop us. Today’s events prove beyond doubt that ZANU PF can never win a free and fair election, which is why they’re resorting to rally bans and abusing the police service to try and stop our campaign activity. They are terrified, unelectable and worse than (late former President) Robert Mugabe. We are undeterred by this unconstitutional conduct. President Nelson Chamisa has gone ahead with his presidential tour of Masvingo province and is meeting community leaders, traditional leaders, special interest groups and citizens in various parts of the province including Chiredzi and Chikombezi. While ZANU PF is capturing State institutions to ban our rallies, we are winning the hearts and minds of Zimbabweans. We are building a Zimbabwe for everyone.

In banning the CCC rally in Chiredzi, Police claimed the event coincided with a State event and also failed to comply with security requirements prescribed under section 8 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Chapter 11:23).

The prohibition order dated 03 July 2023 read in part:

Your notification has not been approved in terms of section 8 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act [Chapter 11:23]. There will be a State occasion on 05/07/23 for the official opening of Rusununguko Clinic in Chiredzi by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Masvingo province where all resources are focused.

This is not the first time that Chamisa’s rallies have been banned by police.

In the run-up to the by-elections held in March 2022, dozens of Chamisa and CCC’s campaign rallies were banned by the Police.

