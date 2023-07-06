Pindula|Search Pindula
ZINARA Reduces Zimbabwe Dollar Toll Fees

6 minutes ago
Thu, 06 Jul 2023 17:01:43 GMT
The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has reduced toll gate fees in Zimbabwe dollars after the local currency regained value against the United States dollar.

On 05 July 2023, ZINARA reviewed Zimbabwe dollar toll fees but charges in US dollars remain unchanged.

Motorcycles are exempted from paying toll fees but light motor vehicles will pay US$2.00 or ZWL$10 800.

Minibuses will pay US$3.00 or ZWL$16 200, buses will pay US$4.00 or ZWL$21 600, and heavy vehicles will pay US$5.00 or ZWL$27 000.

Haulage trucks will pay US$10.00 or ZWL$54 000, while residential per term has been set at US$40.00 or ZWL$216 000.

Before the latest toll fees adjustment, the previous charges set on 15 June 2023 were as follows: light motor vehicles (ZWL$11 960), minibuses (ZWL$17 940), buses (ZWL$23 920), heavy vehicles (ZWL$29 900), haulage trucks (ZWL$59 800), and residential per term  (ZWL$239 200).

ZINARA has also slashed vehicle licencing fees in Zimbabwe dollars due to the strengthening of the local unit.

More: Pindula News

