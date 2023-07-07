Ezekiel Guti Death: ZAOGA Declares 30 Day Period Of Mourning

1. That there be a 30-day Celebration (mourning) period from 6 July 2023 to 5 August 2023. “And the children of Israel wept for Moses in the plains of Moab thirty days: so the days of weeping and mourning for Moses were ended” (Deut 34:8).

2. During this period, all conferences, Provincial Council Meetings, District Council Meetings, Seminars, tournaments and such other activities have been suspended save for gatherings where people will be meeting for prayer such as the Tuesday Ladies prayer meetings

3. The church is encouraged to meet in their respective places, praying for the strengthening of our Mother Prof Eunor Guti and Family, the church at large and encouraging each other through testimonies of how their lives have been impacted by the teachings of our father. “For Moses of old time hath in every city them that preach him, being read in the synagogues every sabbath day.” (Acts 15:21).

4. You are all advised not to travel to Harare for these celebrations until the date of the grand celebrations has been communicated.

5. All communication in connection with these celebrations (mourning) will be on official ZAOGA FIF Letterhead, duly signed by authorized personnel and date stamped.

May the God of our Father continue to comfort and strengthen you.

