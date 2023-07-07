Govt Criticised For Misleading Public On Load Shedding

Zimbabwe Energy Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) acting managing director, Howard Choga, recently told State media that the current demand is sitting at about 1 850MW.

The Zimbabwe Power Company, another subsidiary of power utility ZESA Holdings, is failing to generate enough power to meet demand, while power imports remain negligible.

On Friday, 07 July, ZPC was generating a total of 1 577 MW from its five power plants.

Kariba was generating 925 MW, Hwange, 605 MW, Bulawayo 25 MW, Harare, 12 MW and Munyati, 10 MW.

That left a shortfall of 273 MW, which cannot be covered by imports as ZESA is struggling to pay regional suppliers.

As a result, Zimbabweans are experiencing daily power cuts lasting several hours. Posting on Twitter on 05 July, a Gweru-based ZESA customer wrote:

In Gweru, Zimbabwe, we are experiencing load shedding. Even today, we experienced it both in industrial areas and in high-density suburbs. Munomhanya kutaura zvekuda kufadza vanhu musina ruzivo rwakakwana nezvirikuitika munyika yese. (You rush to say things to please people when you do not have adequate information about the electricity supply situation across the whole country).

Choga said Zimbabwe is getting 100 megawatts from South Africa, and 60 MW from Mozambique.

Last week, ZESA consultant (international business) Cletus Nyachowe said that Kariba generates more than 800 MW for a short period of time. He said:

When you see us generating between 800MW and 892MW at Kariba, that power output is probably on for an hour or less.

While government officials are claiming that load shedding has ended, Zimbabweans are spending several hours daily without electricity.

