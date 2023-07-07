Public Prosecutors Declare Incapacitation

Public Prosecutors Declare Incapacitation5 minutes ago
Public prosecutors have informed their employer they are no longer able to continue reporting for duty because of low salaries in Zimbabwe dollars.
The prosecutors are demanding to be paid their salaries in United States dollars.
Alternatively, they have requested to be allowed to report for work three days a week and use the other days to earn money through other activities.
Prosecutors have written to their employer, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) raising their concerns. In a letter seen by NewsDay, they wrote:
The incapacitation’s context is amplified and made glaringly obvious by the fact that June salaries meant to sustain prosecutors throughout July were issued at a time when $1 000 000 was roughly equal to US$100 and prosecutors are earning around $250 000, which translates to roughly US$25 a month, 83 cents a day.
The Prosecutors Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) is on Friday, 07 July, expected to meet with Acting Prosecutor-General Nelson Mutsonziwa to discuss staff welfare issues and chart the way forward.
This comes as the Government is struggling to meet civil servants’ salary demands due to the collapse of the local currency.
More: Pindula News