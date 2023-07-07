Suicide Prank Goes Wrong As Boy (12) Accidentally Hangs Self After Losing Video Game

He said on the fateful day, the juvenile was left by his mother, Tariro Moyo (36), at their homestead as she went to Save River to do her laundry. Said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka:

I can confirm that on June 18 in Konjana Village under Chief Garahwa’s area, Chisumbanje, Kelvin Gwenzi, a juvenile aged 12 died after hanging himself on a window. The now deceased’s mother, Ms. Moyo, left home for Save River to do laundry. She left Kelvin with his two siblings aged eight and four as they were playing games on a cellphone. While playing the games, Kelvin said he would hang himself if he lost the game. Kelvin lost the game against his two siblings. After losing, Kelvin went into another room. He tried to do a suicide prank and hanged himself on a curtain thread. He tried to loosen it but failed and died.

Kelvin’s grandmother, Miriam Tutununu arrived at the homestead to fetch water and was told what had transpired by her two grandchildren.

She reported the matter at Chisumbanje Police Station.

Police attended the scene and the body was conveyed to St Peter’s Mission Hospital for a post-mortem.

More: Pindula News

