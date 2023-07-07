Zimbabwe Faces Tobacco Export Ban Threat From European Union

I am aware of plans afoot in the EU to ban, in the next two years, the buying of tobacco from countries that are producing tobacco unsustainably. Thus, we will avert the risk of losing international markets and inadvertently improve grower returns.

He said in 2011, the Government’s agriculture research unit, Kutsaga, developed and successfully tested more efficient tobacco-curing barns.

The barns reduce firewood use by 50% and, reduce the curing cycle to 5–6 days from 7–8 days, without compromising on tobacco quality.

Marapira said the technology has to be adopted by small-scale farmers to reduce deforestation.

Kutsaga chief executive officer Frank Magama said:

Anti-tobacco sentiment has grown since the establishment of TRB compelling a strategic focus on research into alternative uses of tobacco and alternatives tobacco. WHO FCTC presents an existential threat to the tobacco industry compelling a greater focus on research into alternative uses of tobacco and alternative plants to tobacco such as cannabis and hemp. Concerns over climate change and the resultant shortening seasons and frequent droughts have taken centre stage. Accordingly, TRB has dedicated itself to promoting the sustainable production of tobacco.

Zimbabwe has recorded the highest tobacco yield in its history as sales for the ongoing 2023 marketing season currently stands at 283 million kg, surpassing the previous record of 259 million kg achieved in the 2019 season.

