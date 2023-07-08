Biti: Sentry Report Confirms Zimbabwe Is A Mafia State Controlled By Cartels

Illicit Financial Flows are costing Africa US$ 90 billion a year whilst Zimbabwe is losing at least US$3 billion yearly. The report by The Sentry, Fronts, Fakes& Facades adds another sad chapter in Zimbabwe’s story of plunder and pillage. The Report vindicates the contention that Zimbabwe has become a mafia State-run and controlled by cartels and syndicates. Our biggest worry is the central role by the State in the plunder of Zimbabwe. The Ministry of Finance is at the center of plunder and pillage. It owes the nation an explanation on the US$360 TB issued Jan 2019.

Biti also said the Central Bank must explain why the same TB was discounted in US$ in July 2019 when all other TBs had been converted into RTGS$ by virtue of SI 33 of 2019, according to Biti. He further stated that the Central Bank must come clean on its role in transferring US$29.5 million to Duff & Phelps in the UK and that the government must explain how shares acquired privately ended up being housed in Kuvimba.

According to The Sentry and Open Secrets report, Zimbabwe loses between $500 million and $1 billion annually to illicit cross-border transactions. The documents reviewed in connection with the investigation report suggest that the transactions to buy the mines are a textbook example of how money moves from some of the poorest countries into some of the richest via enablers and a lax legal framework in the offshore world. The United States imposed sanctions on Tagwirei after accusing him of corruption.

The Sentry Report comes barely months after Al Jazeera’s “Gold Mafia” documentary exposed money laundering and smuggling in and around Zimbabwe by government-linked individuals and senior officials.

Tags

Leave a Comment