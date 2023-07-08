South Africa: Zimdancehall Artiste Platinum Prince Caught Hijacking Diesel Tanker

In 2014, he was nominated for the Best Improved Artist Award at the Zimdancehall Awards. However, his music has caused him trouble over the years. In 2015, he released a satirical song called “Baba vaBona” that was directed at President Robert Mugabe.

In October 2019, he was severely assaulted after being abducted in Harare, allegedly for his songs that questioned the country’s president.

Some commentators have attributed scandals involving Zimbabwean artistes to the decades of economic deterioration in the country. They suggest that artistes are turning to crime because their performances are not being paid for, due to a lack of buying power among the public. Most recently, another musician Paradzai Mesi made the news when he was accused of breaking into a local tuckshop to steal groceries. Mesi denied the charges, and eventually, the tuckshop owner dropped the charges.

These incidents highlight the challenges faced by artists who are struggling to make a living in a difficult economic environment. The Zimbabwean economy has been performing poorly due to various factors, including corruption by political elites who misuse state resources.

