Lizwe Sweswe Appointed Sheasham Head Coach

Mr. Sweswe has since signed a two and half year contract with the mandate being to steer the club to the next level which starts with survival from relegation, rising to making Sheasham FC a Zimbabwean football giant to reckon with, creating a legacy for the future generation to land on.

Given his track record and the club’s objectives, we believe that the prevailing environment will be conducive enough for the next level of achievements as it has always been for his predecessor for the journey this far from the first division.

That said and given Mr. Nyikadzino’s club and football legacy, we would like to wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

The Construction Boys welcome Mr. Lizwe Sweswe and we believe together as the Sheasham family we can build a football future, thus everyone’s support will be valuable in this Journey for all to celebrate a legacy in impending.

The Construction Boys are currently second from the bottom after match day 14 in the Castle Lager Premiere Soccer League.

They have managed only one win, nine draws and three losses.

Sweswe recently resigned as Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club’s head coach.

More: Pindula News

