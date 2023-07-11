Man Claims His Marriage Collapsed After He Bedded Mother-in-law At A Sangoma's Shrine

Angered by her son-in-law’s allegations, Mukandi made a police report against him, accusing him of calling her a witch.

Moyo and Mukandi were expected to face each other in court on Tuesday, 11 July.

Speaking to H-Metro, Moyo said the sangoma instructed him to have sexual intercourse with Mukandi and also to bed his wife in full view of his mother-in-law. He said:

I regret being lured into rituals by my mother-in-law for the love of money which I never got. My mother-in-law convinced me and my wife to consult a sangoma sometime in 2017. We were instructed to take off all our clothes, and I was told to have sexual intercourse with my mother-in-law and later with my wife in full view of my mother-in-law. Ndakazotemwa nyora kumusana nemuchiuno namai vemudzimai. Ipapo ndipo pandinofunga kuti ndakatorerwa simba rose. Ndakatorerwa chiwuno changu uye handichabvumidzwe kuona vana vangu. I caused a scene in Glen View where my children are staying and exposed the rituals out of anger, and she took the matter to the police.

Mukandi confirmed her fallout with Blessing to H-Metro, but refused to shed more light on the matter saying the case is now being handled by the police.

Rutendo is reported to have been admitted to a hospital in South Africa and could not be reached for comment by the publication.

She was reportedly beaten up by her uncles after she accused her mother of wrecking her marriage.

