Man Fatally Assaulted After Being Mistaken For A Thief During A Visit To His Girlfriend

Man Fatally Assaulted After Being Mistaken For A Thief During A Visit To His Girlfriend6 minutes ago
A 25-year-old man in Kwekwe who had visited his girlfriend was fatally assaulted by two men after being mistaken for a thief.
Police say Sylvester Ncube had visited his girlfriend in the Mbizo suburb when he was thoroughly beaten after the lover failed to open the door.
About five days after the assault, Ncube started experiencing pain in his body and was ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital where he died.
ZRP spokesperson in Midlands Province Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the development to the Chronicle.
He said on 2 July 2023 around 9 PM, Ncube visited his girlfriend who stays in Mbizo, Kwekwe. Said Insp Mahoko:
He knocked at her door but there was no response. He went to a neighbouring house and again knocked.
Incensed by this, the occupants of the house, Philip Luthuli (22) and Prince Mafukidze reportedly got out and assaulted Ncube using a sjambok and an unknown object all over the body, suspecting he was a thief.
On 07 July 2023, Ncube started complaining of pain in the ribs and disclosed the assault to his friend. Added Insp. Mahoko:
He was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital where he was admitted and succumbed to the injuries the following day.
The two men who assaulted him were arrested and are in police custody facing a murder charge.
Inspector Mahoko urged members of the public not to assault or apply instant justice to persons they arrest as suspects.
More: Pindula News