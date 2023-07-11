Man Fatally Assaulted After Being Mistaken For A Thief During A Visit To His Girlfriend

6 minutes ago

A 25-year-old man in Kwekwe who had visited his girlfriend was fatally assaulted by two men after being mistaken for a thief.

Police say Sylvester Ncube had visited his girlfriend in the Mbizo suburb when he was thoroughly beaten after the lover failed to open the door.

About five days after the assault, Ncube started experiencing pain in his body and was ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital where he died.

Feedback