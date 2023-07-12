Cabinet Approves Erection Of Mugabe, Nkomo Statues In Harare

Cabinet Approves Erection Of Mugabe, Nkomo Statues In Harare6 minutes ago
The Government is set to erect statues in honour of late former president Robert Mugabe and the late former vice president Joshua Nkomo in Harare.
Nkomo already has another statue erected in his honour in Bulawayo city centre.
On Tuesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet adopted the report on nominations for 2023 honours and awards presented by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, as Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Honours and Awards.
She said the committee recommended that Mugabe and Nkomo be further recognised for their liberation war efforts by erecting statues in their honour. Said Mutsvangwa:
The nation is further advised that in recognition of the roles played by Comrade Robert Gabriel Mugabe and Dr. Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo, who selflessly dedicated their lives to the liberation of Zimbabwe, Cabinet approved the erection of statues in Harare.
The Statue of Cde. R.G. Mugabe will be erected at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, while the second Dr. J.M.N. Nkomo statue will be erected at the trumpet interchange at the intersection of Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo and Glenara Roads.
Mugabe was deposed by the military in November 2017 and died in a Singapore hospital on 06 September 2019.
His family refused to allow the Government to bury his remains at the National Heroes Acre.
Mugabe was buried in his rural village of Kutama in Zvimba three weeks after he died in Singapore.
More: Pindula News