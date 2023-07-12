Cabinet Approves Erection Of Mugabe, Nkomo Statues In Harare

6 minutes ago

The Government is set to erect statues in honour of late former president Robert Mugabe and the late former vice president Joshua Nkomo in Harare.

Nkomo already has another statue erected in his honour in Bulawayo city centre.

On Tuesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet adopted the report on nominations for 2023 honours and awards presented by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, as Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Honours and Awards.

