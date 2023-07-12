Chiefs’ Council Condemns Attack On Chief Murinye By Villagers

The traditional leaders said the lenient sentence sends wrong signals and will not deter would-be offenders

They said the “light” sentence “encourages” ordinary people to desecrate the traditional leadership institution.

The chiefs also said a separate trial of the assailants should be done and presided over by traditional leaders around the Murinye area to punish the culprits.

Chiefs Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira said assaulting a chief is taboo. He said:

Beating a chief is taboo, it’s an abomination. The body of a chief is sacred. The case of Chief Murinye’s assault is worse because he was beaten up while performing his constitutionally enshrined duties and it is shocking that those who beat him up were consigned to do community service.

Chief Murinye, born Ephias Munodawafa was on 28 June assaulted by an angry mob at Village 33B in Boroma in Masvingo.

He had ordered villagers attending a funeral to stop burying a deceased relative at a place deemed sacred (dambakutemwa) as per the customs and traditions of the area.

Chief Murinye, together with three ZRP police details, was severely bashed by villagers including women who were not happy with his decision.

A video of the assault went viral on social media with members of the public making funny of the incident as it showed the chief running for dear life with villagers in hot pursuit.

Chief Murinye became famous in 2021 after he criticised the Government for failing to deal with endemic corruption.

He warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he will lose the 2023 elections if corruption is not dealt with.

The traditional leader narrated how a 30-tonne haulage truck laden with free Command Agriculture Scheme fertiliser from a top government official’s farm was transported from Masvingo, back to Harare for resell on the black market.

When the ZANU PF presidium threatened to strip him of his position, Murinye said he was prepared to die for the truth. He said:

Nothing ever happened regards that matter, not even a word about the truck. And you are saying hear no evil, see no evil, and know no evil? Kill me if you want, l died a long time ago.

