Iran President To Undertake One Day State Visit To Zimbabwe

The President of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, is set to undertake a One Day State Visit to Zimbabwe on Thursday, 13 July 2023.
This was revealed by the Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Livit Mugejo in a statement released on Wednesday, 12 July. Reads the statement:
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to advise that the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Excellency (H.E) Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, is scheduled to undertake a One Day State Visit to the Republic of Zimbabwe on 13 July 2023.Feedback
During the State Visit, H.E. Dr Raisi is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart and President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, H.E. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. During the visit, several MoUs are expected to be signed as the two nations deepen their ties.
Zimbabwe and Iran established diplomatic relations in February 1983. Over the years, our bilateral ties have grown tremendously, underpinned by our shared aspirations and mutual support including at the international level.
Under the Second Republic, Zimbabwe has dispatched several High-Level delegations to Iran, as part of efforts to consolidate our gains, while leveraging on the existing, solid political foundation.
Similarly, Iran has also sent several High-Level Missions to Zimbabwe in the spirit of growing relations further.
It is instructive that the State Visit comes against the backdrop of the Eighth and Ninth Sessions of the Zimbabwe-Iran Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC), held in August 2022 in Harare and Tehran in February 2023 respectively.
At these two JPCCs, Zimbabwe and Iran committed to intensify cooperation across various sectors including trade, commerce, agriculture, mining, health and energy among others.
The State Visit to Zimbabwe by H.E. Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi will consolidate the gains of our longstanding relationship, in fulfillment of our win-win cooperation.
Zimbabwe and Iran entered into diplomatic relations in the early 1980s and the two countries have enjoyed cordial relations since then.
