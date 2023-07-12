Tapiwa Makore's Killer To Be Sentenced Today

4 minutes ago

The man convicted of killing seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore in September 2020, will be sentenced today (Wednesday) by the High Court.

Last month High Court judge Munamato Mutevedzi found Tafadzwa Shamba guilty of the murder of Tapiwa.

The boy’s uncle and namesake Tapiwa Makore, was found guilty of being an accomplice after he provided his house for the commissioning of the crime.

