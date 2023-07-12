Tapiwa Makore's Killer To Be Sentenced Today

Tapiwa Makore's Killer To Be Sentenced Today4 minutes ago
The man convicted of killing seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore in September 2020, will be sentenced today (Wednesday) by the High Court.
Last month High Court judge Munamato Mutevedzi found Tafadzwa Shamba guilty of the murder of Tapiwa.
The boy’s uncle and namesake Tapiwa Makore, was found guilty of being an accomplice after he provided his house for the commissioning of the crime.
The court found insufficient evidence to convict Tapiwa Makore Senior of the murder itself.
Shamba confessed to the murder and this statement was confirmed by a magistrate and accepted by the High Court.
He told the court that they killed the Tapiwa with the intention of selling his body parts to a witch doctor for US$1 500.
Tapiwa’s body parts were found in different places but his head is yet to be located.
