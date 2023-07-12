Zimbabwe Is Experiencing "Greedflation", Not Inflation, Says Govt Official

What we witnessed over the course of the past two months was not inflation as we know it in economic terms, but rather “greedflation” which is really fuelled by greediness from the corporate sector where their forward-pricing practices resulted in the fast escalation of prices in the shops without any justification.

So Government had to intervene to take the necessary measures to ensure that there is stability in the market.

But of concern too though, is that we still continue to see some sections of the corporate sector, be it the manufacturing sector, as well as the retail sector who are still pricing their goods using prices that are not in line with the current exchange rate.