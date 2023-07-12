Zimbabweans Dying Miserably, Prematurely Because They Have No Pensions, Says Chin'ono

Chin’ono says Zimbabwe’s dysfunctional economy and high rate of employment mean that millions will never be formally employed in their lives and won’t have pensions in old age. He said:

Most people in Zimbabwe are dying miserable deaths because if they have no kids to look after them, they won’t be able to afford the most basic thing they need the most in old age, HEALTH CARE.

I have observed that many Zimbabweans pay towards their funeral plan instead of their pensions.

This has been caused by a dead economy and a pension system that is not worth the paper it is written on.

Politicians running for office should talk more about these issues because they affect everyone, young and old.

The millions of Zimbabweans that do menial jobs in South Africa and beyond don’t have pensions.

You can’t have a country without a pension system, but that is what Zimbabwe has become.

That is why I always ask our politicians to engage in the substantive issues that affect us the people who will vote.

PENSIONS are one of the key issues that must be talked about at every rally or in every interview.

Zimbabweans are being sent early to their graves because they don’t have pensions.

Do you have a pension? If you don’t, why not? The politicians running for office should address that fundamental issue that is actually a human right for anyone who has ever worked!

Without a pension, you will have a miserable and painful end unless your kids look after you.

The tragedy is that my generation will have kids that have never worked their whole life. It is a double tragedy!!!