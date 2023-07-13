American Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Jr Visits Zimbabwe

Mayweather is coming at the invitation of businessman and ZANU PF aspiring candidate for Mabvuku constituency, Pedzisayi “Scott” Sakupwanya.

The Herald reported that tour hosts said proceedings at Number 1 Grounds in Mabvuku, the venue for the main activities, will commence at 10 AM Thursday.

Mayweather then wraps up his tour with an event specifically for the invited that is slated for the Meikles Hotel in the evening.

Mayweather had a meeting with Sakupwanya in the United Arab Emirates in May 2022.

The boxing legend was there for an exhibition fight that was ultimately cancelled and Sakupwanya was on a business trip.

Commenting on Mayweather’s visit at Sakupwanya’s invitation, award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said Zimbabweans are being taken advantage of due to their poverty. He said:

This only happens in a Banana Republic where citizens are taken advantage of and expected to celebrate their misery and assumed to be non-thinkers. Only fools would celebrate people who plunder the country’s natural resources and bring American boxers paying them millions whilst hospitals have no medication, no radiotherapy cancer treatment machines, no clean drinking water and citizens are dying from cholera, 95% unemployment, hyperinflation, potholed roads, no books in schools, discredited currency, opposition politicians in jail and more! Remember that 2500 women die every year giving birth because there are no maternity theaters. Remember that the biggest hospital only has ONE maternity theater built by Ian Smith in 1977. Remember that many Zimbabweans are going to bed on empty stomachs. Remember that all these things could be fixed if the Gold was not being plundered by a few. We have really been turned into a Banana Republic, let us see who are the Banana clowns amongst us who will fall for this tragic gimmick! Imagine how the rest of the world views us and laugh at us!

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment