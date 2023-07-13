Govt Says It Has Allocated US$30 Million To COTTCO

4 minutes ago

The Government says it has injected US$30 million into the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO) to enable the company to buy raw cotton from farmers.

The cotton selling season opened in May but COTTCO has been struggling to pay farmers for their product.

COTTCO chairperson Sifelani Jabangwe told The Sunday Mail that the US$30 million will enable the firm to cover outstanding payments. He said:

