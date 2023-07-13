Kasukuwere Vows To Continue Electoral Campaign Despite High Court Ruling

The judgement does not deter our ground activation, which is running full steam on our constitutional rights and freedom of choice in this election, and nothing has changed.

We remain focused on our pursuit of a new united and prosperous Zimbabwe, A ZIMBABWE FOR US ALL. Our campaign is against elitism and family capture of the state.

Removing Kasukuwere from the ballot does not translate into ballots for ED. He cannot choose his own competitors. He remains unelectable.

In fact, it is an own goal by the Mnangagwa regime and will not assist them in any way.

You cannot continuously use lawfare to disenfranchise a suffering people who desperately need leadership change.

People now want to know why Emmerson Mnangagwa is so hell-bent on stopping Saviour Kasukuwere from participating in the forthcoming election.

On reflection, the judgement is doing a splendid job of campaigning for our candidate, on and off the ballot. For us, this is a generational fight which no one can stop.

This judgement is not only against Kasukuwere but against all Zimbabweans whose birthright to vote and be voted for is being violated. It takes away the right of choice of the candidate.

No amount of judgements and threats will stop an idea whose time has come.

Justice Mangota ruled that Kasukuwere was out of the country for over 18 months and therefore ceased to be a registered voter.

