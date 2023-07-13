Sleeping Man Dies From Suspected Brazier Smoke

(It’s) true, I heard of the incident, but I haven’t received finer details since those who attended the scene were still out by then.

Reports indicate that the pair was found naked in a tuckshop with the brazier mbaura/imbaula close by.

The Chronicle reported on Wednesday that the woman is a sex worker identified as Peshy while the victim, was identified as Masvingo, who was a tout.

Masvingo was a well-known tout operating from the Masvingo Road turnoff in Beitbridge.

The incident occurred in the Garikai area of Beitbridge. A source was quoted as saying:

The death of this guy could possibly be a result of mbaura after he hooked up with this girl. Police just took the body and the woman who survived is in hospital. There are so many twists in the story. I think hearing it from the police would be better. Some are assuming the guy was drugged and robbed. Others are saying the guy is not dead because pane ka element kema drugs saka achamuka… At around 4 am, some tenants in the main house heard loud groans coming from the tuckshop that Peshy rented. They ignored the groans but went to check later on. They knocked on the tuckshop door. The landlady authorised them to break down the door to see what was going on. When they broke down the door, one tenant peeked into the room and quickly shut it after seeing the two naked and stuck to one another. The assumption was that they were sleeping. A while later they became curious why the two weren’t coming out. That was the moment they realised that Masvingo was lifeless.

In its weather report and forecast for Thursday, 13 July, the Meteorological Department (MSD) advised members of the public who need to use a brazier/fire to keep warm to ensure the room is well-ventilated.

