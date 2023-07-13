UK Govt Offers Civil Servants Pay Rise As Junior Doctors Strike

6 minutes ago

The United Kingdom has offered millions of public sector workers salary increases in an attempt to end strikes triggered by a cost-of-living crisis.

The pay rise comes as thousands of junior doctors walked off the job in protest for five days.

So-called junior doctors, those who are in the early stages of their careers in the years after medical school, started their strike at 7 AM, demanding a 35 percent pay rise. Health Secretary Steve Barclay said:

