British Billionaire Richard Branson Says He Enjoyed Zimbabwe's Wildlife During 2-week Visit

News24 reported that Branson’s visit to Zimbabwe ahead of the 23 August 2023 general elections is a confidence booster for the business community.

At the end of his visit, Branson posted pictures of him canoeing down the Zambezi River, enjoying a sunset with his family, and watching elephants on his website.

He said it was not his first visit to Zimbabwe. He wrote:

Many years ago, when Holly and Sam were kids, my family had the pleasure of travelling down the Zambezi River. Mum and Dad came along, and we even managed to get Joan in a canoe! It was an extraordinarily beautiful trip, going through the Mana Pools and seeing some incredible wildlife… It was delightful joining Tim (Evans) and his son, Wilf, my sister, Vanessa, my daughter-in-law, Isabella, and a wonderful group of conservationists to camp and canoe down the magnificent river. We had to watch out for enormous crocodiles, buffalo and hippos that could accidentally tip over our canoes. Thankfully, we had brilliant guides.

Tim Evans, 59, is a medical doctor, who used to be assigned to the late Queen Elizabeth II as well as the rest of the royal family at Buckingham Palace.

He spent time on wildlife conservation projects that include the Zambezi Elephant Fund and Wilderness Destinations Ruckomechi Camp, owned by a charity he co-founded, The Rise Fund.

Branson has had a keen interest in southern African politics and is one of the founders of The Elders, a group initially led by the late former South African head of state, Nelson Mandela.

In 2010, Branson founded Enterprise Zimbabwe, a charity to urge investors to pour money into Zimbabwe, adding that it was wrong for the world to deny Zimbabwe the capital it needed to rebuild during the Government of National Unity.

