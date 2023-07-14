Freezing Temperatures Forecasted From Sunday

5 minutes ago

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecasted ground frost in most parts of the country from Saturday to Tuesday next week.

In a weather advisory issued at 12 PM this Friday, 14 July, the Met Department identified Matabeleland South, Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, Midlands, Northern Masvingo, Harare, Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Southern Mashonaland West and Central Provinces as frost-prone areas.

Moderate ground frost is forecasted for Saturday, while severe ground frost is expected from Sunday to Tuesday.

