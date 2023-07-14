Students At Madziwa Teachers College Protest Against Lecturers

Buying and selling by lecturing staff at the premises (lecture rooms area) where lectures are supposed to be conducted is becoming the order of the day.

Students are left with no choice other than to capitulate and get their assignments printed by lecturers for a fee due to fear of reprisals and the threat of being made to fail examinations.

The students further alleged that some lecturers were openly approaching them to do their assignments on their behalf for a fee.

NewsDay reported that Madziwa Teachers College principal Edward Phiri on Thursday did not reply to questions sent to him.

The country’s economic challenges, characterised by three-digit inflation, has eroded the earnings of lecturers at universities and colleges.

Last month, lecturers at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) declared incapacitation and are demanding United States dollar salaries.

The Association of University Teachers (AUT), which represents the interests of academic staff at universities, wrote a letter addressed to the Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare.

AUT said UZ lecturers no longer afford to come to work, feed their families and meet other normal expenses such as school fees, medical bills and rent.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment