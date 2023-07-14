Yadah Stars FC Unveil Three Brazilian Players

Yadah Stars FC Unveil Three Brazilian Players7 minutes ago
Yadah Stars Football Club on Friday morning unveiled three Brazilian players, Joao Pedro (20), Luciano Farias (21) and Pereira de Brito (20) at their Yadah Hotel in Harare.
The Brazilians signed two-year contracts.
Yadah, which is sponsored by BetterBrands Jewelleries, said the players will bring the Samba flair to the domestic football scene.
According to Goal.com, Samba soccer is a style of football that is heavily influenced by varying aspects of Brazilian culture. It is also known as “Ginga”, which translates to “swing or “sway” in English.
Playing with Ginga is to perform with a certain level of swagger, arrogance and style.
Brazilian players are famous for performing some of the most audacious skills and this is driven by their samba soccer identity.
Meanwhile, play FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium but the game may have come too soon for the Brazilians who arrived in Harare on Wednesday.
More: Pindula News