Yadah Stars FC Unveil Three Brazilian Players

According to Goal.com, Samba soccer is a style of football that is heavily influenced by varying aspects of Brazilian culture. It is also known as “Ginga”, which translates to “swing or “sway” in English.

Playing with Ginga is to perform with a certain level of swagger, arrogance and style.

Brazilian players are famous for performing some of the most audacious skills and this is driven by their samba soccer identity.

Meanwhile, play FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium but the game may have come too soon for the Brazilians who arrived in Harare on Wednesday.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment