Benjamin Mendy Found Not Guilty Of All Rape Allegations

4 minutes ago

Professional footballer Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of allegations of rape and attempted rape after a two-week trial at Chester Crown Court. The Manchester City player, who wept in the dock, faced a potential jail sentence if found guilty of the charges, which were said to have occurred at his Cheshire mansion in October 2018 and October 2020. The allegations relate to two women, known as Woman One and Woman Two, who were invited to Mendy’s home after a night out.

Prosecutors claimed Mr Mendy had forced himself on Woman One while she was showering and attempted to rape her in a bedroom. Woman Two claimed he had taken her phone and raped her in his bedroom. Mr Mendy maintained his innocence throughout and said any sexual contact was consensual. After deliberating for three hours and 15 minutes, the jury unanimously acquitted Mr Mendy. This was the second trial he faced, having been cleared of seven counts of rape alleged by five different women and one count of sexual assault made by a sixth woman in a previous trial.

Jenny Wiltshire, Head of Serious and General Crime at Hickman & Rose, stated that Benjamin Mendy would like to express his gratitude to the members of the jury for their focus on the evidence presented in the trial, rather than the rumors and innuendo that surrounded the case from the beginning. Wiltshire said:

Feedback