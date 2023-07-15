Benjamin Mendy Found Not Guilty Of All Rape Allegations

Benjamin Mendy Found Not Guilty Of All Rape Allegations4 minutes ago
Professional footballer Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of allegations of rape and attempted rape after a two-week trial at Chester Crown Court. The Manchester City player, who wept in the dock, faced a potential jail sentence if found guilty of the charges, which were said to have occurred at his Cheshire mansion in October 2018 and October 2020. The allegations relate to two women, known as Woman One and Woman Two, who were invited to Mendy’s home after a night out.
Prosecutors claimed Mr Mendy had forced himself on Woman One while she was showering and attempted to rape her in a bedroom. Woman Two claimed he had taken her phone and raped her in his bedroom. Mr Mendy maintained his innocence throughout and said any sexual contact was consensual. After deliberating for three hours and 15 minutes, the jury unanimously acquitted Mr Mendy. This was the second trial he faced, having been cleared of seven counts of rape alleged by five different women and one count of sexual assault made by a sixth woman in a previous trial.
Jenny Wiltshire, Head of Serious and General Crime at Hickman & Rose, stated that Benjamin Mendy would like to express his gratitude to the members of the jury for their focus on the evidence presented in the trial, rather than the rumors and innuendo that surrounded the case from the beginning. Wiltshire said:
This is the second time that Mr Mendy has been tried and found not guilty by a jury. He is delighted that both juries reached the correct verdicts.
It has been almost three years since the police started investigating this matter. Mr Mendy has tried to remain strong but the process has, inevitably had a serious impact on him.
He thanks everyone who has supported him throughout this ordeal and now asks for privacy so he can begin rebuilding his life.
Paul Pogba and Memphis Depay, both former Manchester United players, have reacted to Benjamin Mendy’s acquittal of all charges related to rape and attempted rape. Posting on Instagram, Pogba wrote:
“So happy for you bro .. all the people that was talking bad about you. Now I wanna see them cleaning your name. Can’t wait to see on the pitch again.”
Memphis Depay said:
Benjamin Mendy All cases dismissed. So what are we doing now? Who is going to help this brother heal? Who’s going to be Responsable for the damage on he’s name? How he’s going to have he’s career back? Many years of investment to become a professional football player…. Now what!? I’ve never touched on this subject because I didn’t know all the details, but I’ve spoken to him once true FaceTime while behind bars and faced him on the pitch a couple times.. I didn’t see any evil in the man. We can’t accept this to happen to us as athletes.. Who’s going to stand up for us in the time of need not when the damage is already done? Don’t turn your head people.