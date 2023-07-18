Kunzvi Dam Now 36 Percent Complete - ZINWA

Speaking to New Ziana, ZINWA corporate communications and marketing manager Marjorie Munyonga, said:

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) wishes to advise the public and stakeholders that the construction of Kunzvi Dam, in Mashonaland East remains on course with the dam now 36 percent complete. Current work at the site includes excavation of the core trench, grouting on the core trench invert, backfill on the core trench, placing fill material on the fill zone and construction of a masonry downstream access bridge. Other works include the placement of riprap on the upstream slope, the placing of coarse filter on the upstream slope, outlet trench excavation and construction of remaining houses at the ZINWA senior camp.

Construction of the dam was first mooted in 1912. It has been shelved over the years due to financial challenges and only began in 2021. It is expected to be completed at the end of 2024.

Harare’s main source of water, Lake Chivero, is heavily polluted by sewerage water and effluent from industries.

Due to the complete breakdown of the reticulation system, raw sewerage from residential areas and effluent from industries flows directly into Lake Chivero.

This has forced the Harare City Council to spend about US$3 million every month to buy more than 11 chemicals that it uses to treat the water.

Kunzvi Dam is expected to provide Harare with “clean” water, less costly than Lake Chivero.

