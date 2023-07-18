Woman Dies After Eating Chicken Killed By Rat Poison

6 minutes ago

A 24-year-old woman died early this month after she consumed a piece of meat from a chicken that had died after consuming trap poison to kill rats.

The woman, Nyasha Muzanenhamo of Farm 313, Chitomborwizi, Zvimba, Mashonaland West Province, died on 03 July.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Mash West, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the incident to NewZimbabwe.com. She said:

