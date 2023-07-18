Woman Dies After Eating Chicken Killed By Rat Poison

Woman Dies After Eating Chicken Killed By Rat Poison6 minutes ago
A 24-year-old woman died early this month after she consumed a piece of meat from a chicken that had died after consuming trap poison to kill rats.
The woman, Nyasha Muzanenhamo of Farm 313, Chitomborwizi, Zvimba, Mashonaland West Province, died on 03 July.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Mash West, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the incident to NewZimbabwe.com. She said:
On July 3, 2023, at around 8 pm, the now deceased put maize fumigation pills in a kitchen hut intending to kill rats.
The next day around 3 pm, the woman left the kitchen door open and two chickens strayed into the room and fed on the poisonous pills resulting in their death.
Insp Chitove added that on the same date around 6 PM, Muzanenhamo roasted the chickens before ripping a piece and consumed it. She said:
At around 8 pm, she started complaining of stomach pains and informed her father-in-law who ferried her to Gamanya Clinic at Chitomborwizi but she unfortunately died on her way to the facility.
Insp Chitove reminded the public that it is not advisable to consume meat from animals that would have died mysteriously as this could be hazardous, or worse still, deadly.
She said people should desist from slaughtering sickly animals for relish as these also posed a health hazard.
More: Pindula News