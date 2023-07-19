Munetsi Says Zimbabwe Can Qualify For 2026 FIFA World Cup

Munetsi, who plays for Stade Reims in France, and has been a vocal critic of the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) following Zimbabwe’s suspension by FIFA, was quoted by NewsDay as saying:

The lifting of the ban is great for the nation, it is great for the players; it is something that has been going through our minds that we are unable to represent our country over things that could be sorted out just through discussion.

I am grateful to FIFA, SRC (Sports and Recreation Commission), and the minister (Kirsty Coventry).

It is something that gives us joy as players that now we can be able to fulfill our dreams; it’s every young player’s dream to play at the World Cup.

Hopefully, now we can have the good opportunity to fight for our place. The group that we have been placed in is a decent group.

I know that we can do well with the players that have been performing even outside our country at club level.

So I just pray that we now put our heads together towards achieving this dream of going on to represent our country at the World Cup.

Now that we have the normalisation committee that is there, we just hope they can do a good job in fulfilling all the requirements of our game even for our league to put us back on the international stage.