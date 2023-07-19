Nakamba Joins Luton Town From Aston Villa | Report

He is excited about the move and he is expected to be announced by the club soon.

On Tuesday, 18 July, The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath claimed that negotiations between Luton and Aston Villa were at an advanced stage.

Posting on Twitter, McGrath said an agreement between the two English premiership clubs could be reached in the next 48 hours. He wrote:

Luton very close to agreeing to a deal with Aston Villa for the permanent transfer of Marvelous Nakamba after a loan at Kenilworth Road last season. Zimbabwe midfielder, 29, No1 target after promotion to Premier League. A deal could be completed in the next 48 hours.

Nakamba spent four months at Kenilworth Road and helped the Rob Edwards-coached side secure promotion to the English Premier League for the first time.

More: Pindula News

