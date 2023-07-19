Zambezi River Authority Update On Water Levels At Lake Kariba | Full Statement

With the 2022/23 rainfall season having effectively ended in April 2023, the Kariba Catchment is no longer experiencing any rainfall activities.

As per normal trend following the end of a rainfall season, flows of the Zambezi River and its tributaries are now receding and this downward trend is expected to continue until the commencement of the next rainfall season (2023/2024 rainfall season).

ZAMBEZI RIVER FLOWS AS MONITORED AT CHAVUMA GAUGING STATION

The Zambezi River flow recorded at Chavuma on 18th July 2023 was 241 m3/s. The flow recorded on the same date in 2022 was marginally lower at 235 m3/s.

The highest peak reached at this station under the just-ended 2022/2023 rainfall season was 2,614 m3/s recorded on 15th April 2023.

The current recession will continue until the commencement of the upcoming 2023/2024 rainfall season.

ZAMBEZI RIVER FLOWS AS MONITORED AT VICTORIA FALLS GAUGING STATION

The Zambezi River flows recorded at Victoria Falls have also been in recession since the start of June 2023.

The flow recorded on 18th July 2023 was 950 m3/s. The flow recorded on the same date in 2022 was lower at 873 m3/s.

The highest peak reached at this station under the now-ended 2022/2023 rainfall season was 2,718 m3/s recorded on 27th May 2023.

The current recession will continue up to the time the 2023/2024 rainfall season commences.

LAKE LEVELS RECORDED AT KARIBA

The Lake level has risen from being just over the Minimum Operating Level of 475m in January 2023 to over 479 m recorded as the month of June 2023 ended.

More recently, on 18th July 2023, the recorded lake level was 479.87m which translates to 20 Billion Cubic Meters (BCM) or 30.87% of usable storage meant for power generation by the two utilities – ZESCO Limited and Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) who operate the Kariba North Bank Power Station and Kariba South Power Station, respectively.

On the same date in 2022, the recorded lake level was 479.94m with 20.33 BCM of usable water or 31.37% live storage.

The current level places the lake at 4.37 meters above the Minimum Operating Level (MOL) of 475.50m.

WATER ALLOCATION FOR POWER GENERATION AT KARIBA

The Authority allocated 40 BCM in September 2022 for the power generation in 2023 at the Kariba Complex to be shared equally between Zimbabwe Power Company-owned Kariba South Bank and ZESCO Ltd-owned Kariba North Bank power stations.

The allocation was informed by projections from the Southern Africa Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF)-26 that was held in August 2022 and further reconfirmed by the downscaled positions of the Metrological Agencies of Zambia and Zimbabwe, which both projected that the SADC and Kariba catchment region was to experience Normal to Above Normal for the 2022/23 rainfall season.

The actual performance of the 2022/23 rainfall season for the lower Kariba catchment, however, turned out to be Normal to Below Normal.

Accordingly, through the first quarter hydrological analysis, the Authority reduced the water allocation from 40 BCM to 30 BCM to be shared equally between ZESCO and ZPC at their Kariba Stations.

In this regard, the Authority will keep the public informed accordingly.

