OFFICIAL: Marvelous Nakamba Joins Luton Town On A Three-year Deal

In a statement posted on their website, Luton said Nakamba has signed a three-year contract. Reads the statement in part:

So… he’s here and he’s ours, and it’s marvellous to be able to announce that Marvelous Nakamba has signed a three-year contract with Luton Town, subject to a work permit. It comes after the Zimbabwean international left a lasting impression on everyone at Kenilworth Road – not just for his wonderful performances across 20 matches in Town colours that cumulated in promotion – but also his all-round good nature and infectious smile.

Nakamba told the Luton website that he was excited to be back at the club. He said:

I’m very excited to be back home at Luton to continue the journey. When I joined on loan, I felt love from everyone – the manager, the board, the staff, the players and the fans. I was welcomed as part of the family and that pushed me to give everything for this club and help achieve the goal we had last season, which we did. The fans really welcomed me and made me feel energised and motivated to do well, so it was unbelievable to pay them back in the way that we did. To see them at Wembley celebrating brought tears of joy. It was real love. Over the summer the manager has been saying ‘you need to be here!’ and I’m so happy, so excited to now be back and ready for the season.

Nakamba initially joined Luton Town on loan from Aston Villa in the January transfer window and helped the club reach the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Luton was one of the founding members of the Premier League in 1992 having been in English football’s top-flight division the previous season and voted for its organisation.

However, the “Hatters”, were relegated the season before the Premier League’s introduction.

The Hwange-born 29-year-old Warriors midfielder moved to Villa Park in 2019 from Belgian side Club Brugge for a fee believed to be around £11m million, signing a five-year contract.

However, he only made 18 appearances in the 2021/22 season in all competitions.

Nakamba’s first action for Luton came as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Stoke City.

He then started the 1-1 draw at Coventry and played in all but one of the next 19 matches, only rested for the dead rubber with Hull City.

He started both play-off semi-final legs against Sunderland, and the final at Wembley, Luton beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties.

Nakamba was on target with Town’s third attempt, after the game had finished 1-1.

