ZANU PF Is A Small Party And Cannot Define Patriotism, Says Trevor Ncube

But speaking on the sidelines of the 2023 Zimbabwe Independent Insurance Survey awards breakfast meeting in Harare, Ncube said:

We are very clear Zimbabwe is not ZANU PF. Zimbabwe is not Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe is the 15 or 16 million of us and it’s our collective coming together that defines who Zimbabwe is.

ZANU PF is a minority, it’s a small party. For us, we don’t believe that there is anybody who has monopoly over patriotism.

We are patriotic because for us we are interested in the entire Zimbabwean community and population while ZANU PF is interested in its supporters and the people that make it grab the resources.

We are interested in the entirety of Zimbabweans, so our patriotism cannot be questioned.

We have been in business for over 27 years, with our three titles and so forth and our passion is to give a platform for all Zimbabweans, including ZANU PF to express themselves.