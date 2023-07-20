ZANU PF Is A Small Party And Cannot Define Patriotism, Says Trevor Ncube

ZANU PF Is A Small Party And Cannot Define Patriotism, Says Trevor Ncube3 minutes ago
Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) chairman Trevor Ncube on Wednesday said ZANU PF cannot question the company’s patriotism.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has been using social media to attack AMH titles, accusing them of lacking patriotism.
On Tuesday Charamba issued a statement threatening to sue the company over a front-page story by NewsDay alleging the involvement of Mozambican militia in ZANU PF’s electoral campaign.
But speaking on the sidelines of the 2023 Zimbabwe Independent Insurance Survey awards breakfast meeting in Harare, Ncube said:
We are very clear Zimbabwe is not ZANU PF. Zimbabwe is not Mnangagwa.
Zimbabwe is the 15 or 16 million of us and it’s our collective coming together that defines who Zimbabwe is.
ZANU PF is a minority, it’s a small party. For us, we don’t believe that there is anybody who has monopoly over patriotism.
We are patriotic because for us we are interested in the entire Zimbabwean community and population while ZANU PF is interested in its supporters and the people that make it grab the resources.
We are interested in the entirety of Zimbabweans, so our patriotism cannot be questioned.
We have been in business for over 27 years, with our three titles and so forth and our passion is to give a platform for all Zimbabweans, including ZANU PF to express themselves.
AMH, are the publisher of NewsDay, The Standard, Southern Eye, Zimbabwe Independent and the tele-radio platform HSTV.
