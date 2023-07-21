President Mnangagwa To Attend Second Russia-Africa Forum In St. Petersburg

President Mnangagwa To Attend Second Russia-Africa Forum In St. Petersburg12 minutes ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to attend the Second Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg, Russian Federation, from 27th to 28th July 2023.
According to a statement by Livit Mugejo, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, the President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr. Frederick Shava, and senior government officials.
The forum provides a platform for exchanging bilateral and international issues of mutual interest and concern, and serves as a significant event in strengthening relations between Zimbabwe and Russia, according to Mugejo. The forum is built on the foundation of the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit that was held in Sochi, Russian Federation, in October 2019.
Zimbabwe and Russia are expected to sign several Memorandums of Understanding and agreements during the forum, which will further enhance cooperation between the two countries. Reads the statement:
ON HIS EXCELLENCY, PRESIDENT EMMERSON MNANGAGWA’S ATTENDANCE AT THE SECOND RUSSIA-AFRICA ECONOMIC AND HUMANITARIAN FORUM, TO BE HELD IN ST PETERSBURG, IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION BETWEEN 27-28 JULY 2023
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to advise that His Excellency (RE), the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is earmarked to attend the Second Russia Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum to be held in St Petersburg, in the Russian Federation, between 27-28 July 2023.
H.E President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Honourable Dr Frederick Shava and senior government officials. The Forum presents an opportunity to exchange notes on bilateral and international issues of mutual interest and concern and also serves as a significant event in bolstering our relations further.
Leveraging on the foundations of the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit, which was held in Sochi, in the Russian Federation, in October 2019, the imminent Economic and Humanitarian Forum will present an opportunity to further enhance cooperation. Zimbabwe and Russia are set to sign a number of MOUs/Agreements during the Forum.
