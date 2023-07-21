President Mnangagwa To Attend Second Russia-Africa Forum In St. Petersburg

12 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to attend the Second Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg, Russian Federation, from 27th to 28th July 2023.

According to a statement by Livit Mugejo, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, the President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr. Frederick Shava, and senior government officials.

The forum provides a platform for exchanging bilateral and international issues of mutual interest and concern, and serves as a significant event in strengthening relations between Zimbabwe and Russia, according to Mugejo. The forum is built on the foundation of the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit that was held in Sochi, Russian Federation, in October 2019.

