Apostle Joe Guti Appointed New ZAOGA FIF Leader, Succeeding Late Father

Let’s see somebody says our Father is gone the church is going to die, the church is not going to die…. Let me say to each one of you, we all need to unite. We all need to love one another. In love everybody, with the love of Christ. The same love that was in our Father, the same love that he taught us and showed us…..

On July 5, 2023, the leader of the ZAOGA Forward in Faith (FIF) church passed away in South Africa, leading to discussions about succession. Prior to his death, US-based Zimbabwean preacher Passion Java, born Panganayi Java, had predicted that the church would split following the death of its founder.

Guti’s body was transported back to Zimbabwe and received a warm welcome from the congregation upon arrival. Since the announcement of his passing, notable figures from various fields have come forward to pay their respects.

Despite the sombre mood of mourning, the church has made meticulous preparations to organise lavish celebrations that will honour and commemorate Guti’s remarkable life and enduring legacy. These festivities, scheduled to take place from August 3 to 6, are not limited to Harare alone and have been extended to welcome attendees from all corners of Zimbabwe and beyond.

