CCC Parliamentary Candidate, Ereck Gono, Crowdsources For Campaign Funds

3 minutes ago

CCC candidate for the Lobengula-Magwegwe National Assembly constituency in the upcoming general elections, Ereck Gono, is asking for funds from the party’s supporters for his campaign.

Gono has set up an online campaign https://ko-fi.com/lobengulamagwegwemp to solicit funds from well-wishers to purchase campaign material.

In an interview with CITE’s Senzeni Ncube, Gono said candidates have been raising their own funds due to financial challenges in the party. He said;

