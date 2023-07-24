Elisabeth Valerio Confident Of Becoming Zimbabwe's First Female President

Men and women I have spoken to told me that they have given men a chance before and now they want to give a woman a chance.

Valerio also said her manifesto resonates with the citizenry and was therefore confident of winning the presidential race. She said:

All that we are offering to the electorate is what they want. We went to them and asked how they wanted us to change things and their responses made us realise that we have to offer what makes sense to the people. I am promising the electorate that if they vote me into office there are a number of policies that I will introduce to ensure that every Zimbabwean benefits from the resources we have in the country.

UZA has 61 candidates vying for parliamentary and local authority seats in next month’s general elections, and if she wins the presidential race, it will be difficult for her to govern as she won’t have a parliamentary majority.

