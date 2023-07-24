Elisabeth Valerio Confident Of Becoming Zimbabwe's First Female President

Elisabeth Valerio Confident Of Becoming Zimbabwe's First Female President4 minutes ago
The president of the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) party, Elisabeth Valerio, who is the only female presidential candidate in the 23 August elections, said she is confident of victory because the majority of Zimbabweans are women and will most likely vote for a woman candidate.
Valerio told ZBC News that the majority of voters she has spoken to, both men and women, said they now want a woman president since they have given men the mandate to lead the country but failed. She said:
They most definitely are ready for a female leader and I am confident I will win this election because I am a woman and 51 percent of the population are women.Feedback
Men and women I have spoken to told me that they have given men a chance before and now they want to give a woman a chance.
Valerio also said her manifesto resonates with the citizenry and was therefore confident of winning the presidential race. She said:
All that we are offering to the electorate is what they want. We went to them and asked how they wanted us to change things and their responses made us realise that we have to offer what makes sense to the people.
I am promising the electorate that if they vote me into office there are a number of policies that I will introduce to ensure that every Zimbabwean benefits from the resources we have in the country.
UZA has 61 candidates vying for parliamentary and local authority seats in next month’s general elections, and if she wins the presidential race, it will be difficult for her to govern as she won’t have a parliamentary majority.
