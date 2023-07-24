Sex Worker (20) Escapes Jail Term For Bedding Boy (15)7 minutes ago
A 20-year-old Chinhoyi-based sex worker was ordered to perform unpaid work by a local magistrate for bedding a minor, reported H-Metro.
Mercy Chisvo of Lions Den’s Chinhoyi appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Lisa Mutendereki, who found her guilty of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old boy.
Mutendereki sentenced Chisvo to six months imprisonment, which was commuted to 210 hours of community service.
Prosecuting, Knight Rwodzi said that on 23 June, the boy attended a musical show at Mukanya’s Bar where he met Mercy soliciting for clients.
The two agreed to have sex and Mercy charged the boy US$5 and they went to her lodging.
The boy had no cash and surrendered his Huawei cellphone to Mercy after he promised to pay her the following day.
On 25 June, the boy went to give Mercy US$5 so that he could collect his cellphone, but she refused to accept it.
The teenager then made a police report resulting in Mercy’s arrest.
More: Pindula News