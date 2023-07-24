ZANU PF Activist Assaulted For Pasting Mnangagwa Poster At Chicken Inn Outlet

4 minutes ago

A ZANU PF youth member was on Friday afternoon reportedly assaulted for putting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s campaign posters outside a fast food outlet, Chicken lnn in Chegutu.

The youth identified as Ngonidzashe Chakandika allegedly defied instructions from Chicken Inn employees to remove the campaign posters he had earlier pasted on a pole close to the outlet.

An aspiring ZANU PF Member of Parliament (MP) for Chegutu West, Last Farai Chigavazira, confirmed the incident to NewZimbabwe.com. He said:

Feedback