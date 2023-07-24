ZANU PF Activist Assaulted For Pasting Mnangagwa Poster At Chicken Inn Outlet

ZANU PF Activist Assaulted For Pasting Mnangagwa Poster At Chicken Inn Outlet4 minutes ago
A ZANU PF youth member was on Friday afternoon reportedly assaulted for putting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s campaign posters outside a fast food outlet, Chicken lnn in Chegutu.
The youth identified as Ngonidzashe Chakandika allegedly defied instructions from Chicken Inn employees to remove the campaign posters he had earlier pasted on a pole close to the outlet.
An aspiring ZANU PF Member of Parliament (MP) for Chegutu West, Last Farai Chigavazira, confirmed the incident to NewZimbabwe.com. He said:
It’s true. The name of the youth attacked is Ngonidzashe Chakandika. He was assaulted by Chicken Inn staff for sticking the President’s poster on a ZESA powerline pole that is opposite Chicken Inn.
The Chicken lnn staff claim that they were instructed by the Branch Manager to remove any poster that was close to their premises.
The matter was reported to Chegutu Central Police Station and the police are on top of the issue.
Videos of the incident, in which Chicken lnn workers assaulted Chakandika, have gone viral on social media platforms.
Chicken lnn operates under Simbisa Brands, which is a subsidiary of Innscor Africa Limited, a conglomerate that has recently been subjected to fierce criticism by the ZANU PF-led government for allegedly sparking currency volatility.
