Zimbabwe's Monthly Inflation Drops To Minus 15 Percent - ZIMSTAT

6 minutes ago

Zimbabwe’s annual inflation slowed to 101.3% in July 2023 from 175.8% in June 2023, the latest data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) shows.

ZIMSTAT also said the month-on-month inflation for July was 89.8 percentage points lower to close in negative territory, -15.3% from 74.5% recorded in June.

ZIMSTAT measures inflation using a weighted average of items priced in Zimbabwean dollars and United States dollars.

